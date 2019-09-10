Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €35.00 ($40.70) and last traded at €34.50 ($40.12), approximately 755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.35 ($39.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $423.56 million and a PE ratio of 16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.97.

Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops and produces components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to carmakers and automotive system suppliers.

