Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Trading Up 7.5%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.72, approximately 1,166,728 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 984,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

GTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gray Television and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $111,525.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,008,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,995,904.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 992,224 shares in the company, valued at $14,645,226.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,600 shares of company stock worth $158,230. 10.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth $19,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $19,048,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $11,641,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,070,000 after purchasing an additional 502,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 337.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 499,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.