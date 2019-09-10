Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWO. TD Securities lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Great-West Lifeco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

GWO stock traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.64. 744,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 11.91. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$26.83 and a 52 week high of C$34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.68.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 62.24%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

