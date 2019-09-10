Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.19 and last traded at $86.05, approximately 222,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 169,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In related news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.05, for a total value of $783,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $887,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,100 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.