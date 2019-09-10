Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share by the oil production company on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GKP traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 238.50 ($3.12). The company had a trading volume of 986,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,254. The stock has a market cap of $535.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.51. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 294 ($3.84).

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 392 ($5.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.