Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 208,801 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.02% of Haemonetics worth $62,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 15,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $136,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $63,284.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,449 shares of company stock worth $8,495,814. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

