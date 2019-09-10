Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post $51.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.60 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $209.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.80 million to $213.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $220.23 million, with estimates ranging from $214.50 million to $227.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAFC. TheStreet cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 52,675.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

