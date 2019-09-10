Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.68. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.14%. Research analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $59,868.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 33,532 shares of company stock worth $328,894. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

