Head to Head Analysis: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) & INDIVIOR PLC/S (NASDAQ:INVVY)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) and INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and INDIVIOR PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A INDIVIOR PLC/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDIVIOR PLC/S has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and INDIVIOR PLC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $40.74 million 2.00 -$6.96 million ($0.12) -44.17 INDIVIOR PLC/S $1.01 billion 0.52 $275.00 million $1.80 1.98

INDIVIOR PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INDIVIOR PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and INDIVIOR PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -9.87% 5.04% 2.65% INDIVIOR PLC/S 25.23% 556.86% 18.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INDIVIOR PLC/S beats Cumberland Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections. The company's Phase II product candidates includes Hepatoren injection for the treatment of critically ill patients suffering from liver and kidney failure; Boxaban oral capsules for the treatment of asthma patients; Vasculan oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. It also develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as severe disabling psoriasis. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc and Nordic Group B.V. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

