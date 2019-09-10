Head-To-Head Review: ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) versus CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $3.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares CRODA INTL PLC/ADR and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRODA INTL PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 27.28% 28.82% 9.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRODA INTL PLC/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CRODA INTL PLC/ADR and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRODA INTL PLC/ADR $1.85 billion 4.18 $331.56 million $1.29 23.33 ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR $5.87 billion 2.34 $1.04 billion $9.05 12.35

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CRODA INTL PLC/ADR. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRODA INTL PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR beats CRODA INTL PLC/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals, and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for automotive, building and construction, electronics and devices, and thermal energy storage applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities. It also offers disaster relief equipment, such as pumps and power generation equipment for various applications, such as assisting at times of flooding due to weather and burst water supply; power generation, lighting, and other equipment for super bowl events, sporting events, music concerts, and festivals; and climate control equipment, including cooling, heating, and dehumidification equipment to the construction, commercial, industrial, and events markets. In addition, the company rents and installs scaffolding solutions for access to new or existing structures; and offers portable traffic systems to facilitate engineering projects or clean-up after an accident. It serves construction, industrial, and homeowner customers, as well as government entities and specialist contractors. The company offers its equipment under the Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant brands through 658 stores in 47 states in the United States; 54 stores in Canada; and 187 stores in the United Kingdom. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

