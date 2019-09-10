Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Trading Down 18.7%

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) shares dropped 18.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 40,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 42,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY)

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's intellectual property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

