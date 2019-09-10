HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €70.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €75.61 ($87.92).

The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a twelve month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The business’s 50 day moving average is €63.16 and its 200 day moving average is €66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

