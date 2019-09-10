HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Receives €42.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.63 ($49.57).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Pareto Securities set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock traded up €0.64 ($0.74) on Friday, reaching €42.10 ($48.95). 189,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1-year low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 1-year high of €52.45 ($60.99). The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

