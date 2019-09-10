Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Increased by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 94.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

HSY stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.54. 83,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,185. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $99.15 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.20 and its 200-day moving average is $132.45. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $207,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,953,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $9,534,661.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,544 shares of company stock worth $12,913,334. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

