HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.57, approximately 11,924 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 58,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51.

About HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.