Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.48

Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Nowlan sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £1,208,000 ($1,578,465.96).

Hibernia REIT Company Profile (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc, the Company, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the Group), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.