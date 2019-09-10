Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.48

Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).
The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00.
In related news, insider Kevin Nowlan sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £1,208,000 ($1,578,465.96).
Hibernia REIT Company Profile (LON:HBRN)
Hibernia REIT plc, the Company, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the Group), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.
