HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98, 388 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HMG/Courtland Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

