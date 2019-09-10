IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IBKC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens set a $89.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBKC opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jefferson G. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $758,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,195.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $1,068,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,292,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,050 shares of company stock worth $2,584,943. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,538,000 after acquiring an additional 23,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,577 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 155.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.