ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICF International to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.58 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ICFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In other ICF International news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $257,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Wasson sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $1,168,435.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,468 shares of company stock worth $3,673,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

