Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.88. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 4,419 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Iconix Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The brand management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

