iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) vs. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amazon.com and iMedia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $232.89 billion 3.87 $10.07 billion $20.14 90.39 iMedia Brands $596.64 million 0.07 -$22.16 million N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amazon.com and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 1 41 0 2.98 iMedia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amazon.com currently has a consensus price target of $2,271.35, suggesting a potential upside of 24.76%. Given Amazon.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than iMedia Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Amazon.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of iMedia Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 4.80% 26.27% 7.16% iMedia Brands -9.11% -71.28% -19.45%

Volatility and Risk

Amazon.com has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amazon.com beats iMedia Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, and Echo devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as their own branded Websites; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as compute, storage, database offerings, fulfillment, publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit card agreement services. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Volkswagen AG. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

