iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 13.3%

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR)’s stock price dropped 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 266,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 429,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.56.

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

