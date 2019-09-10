Independent Research Analysts Give Innogy (ETR:IGY) a €39.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IGY. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Innogy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.28 ($43.35).

Get Innogy alerts:

Shares of ETR:IGY opened at €44.93 ($52.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.78. Innogy has a one year low of €37.38 ($43.47) and a one year high of €45.79 ($53.24).

About Innogy

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Innogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.