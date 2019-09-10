Insider Selling: Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) CEO Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 375,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $20,887,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Appian by 83.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 81,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 13.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on APPN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on Appian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.87.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.