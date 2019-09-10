Insider Selling: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Director Sells $60,753.00 in Stock

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $60,753.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.17. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 63.06%. As a group, analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSTC. BidaskClub cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

