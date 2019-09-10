Insider Selling: Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Laurence Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Marc Laurence Brown sold 375 shares of Calavo Growers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $37,406.25.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Marc Laurence Brown sold 375 shares of Calavo Growers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $36,690.00.

Shares of CVGW traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

