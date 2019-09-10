Insider Selling: CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells 7,200 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CME stock traded down $10.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.75. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.19. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 537,917 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

