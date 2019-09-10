Insider Selling: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,197.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.14. The stock had a trading volume of 264,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.84 and a fifty-two week high of $163.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 90.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,004,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,711,000 after buying an additional 187,441 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 74,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.