Insider Selling: Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Sells 24,100 Shares of Stock

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,140,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,702,438.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Fabrikant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seacor alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Charles Fabrikant sold 27,001 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $1,278,497.35.

Shares of CKH stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. The company has a market cap of $877.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.83. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $197.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.72 million. Seacor had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seacor by 234.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Seacor by 325.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.