InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,202,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 750% from the previous session’s volume of 141,427 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of InspireMD in a report on Monday, August 19th.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.76% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

