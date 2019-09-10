Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 317,284 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $134,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,033 shares of company stock worth $1,961,792. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. 7,609,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,304,918. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.