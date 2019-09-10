Internet of People (IOP) Price Down 27.6% Over Last Week

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Internet of People has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $231,830.00 and approximately $71,940.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Upbit, Bleutrade and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, CoinBene and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

