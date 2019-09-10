Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.61

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 50826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2,689.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PWV)

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

