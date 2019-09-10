Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 298.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,518 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 135,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 31,592 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PXH traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,267. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $22.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.