Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $131.15 and a 12 month high of $188.09.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.