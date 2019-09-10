Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 155.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,608. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82.

