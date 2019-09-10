Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $220,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,575,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 157.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,713,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,477 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,618,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 137,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after buying an additional 106,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,398,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,747,000 after buying an additional 102,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

