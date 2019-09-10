iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,157.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,113,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831,635 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $577,816,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123,980.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,699,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,809 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,722 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,455 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average is $108.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

