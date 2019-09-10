iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $89,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. 332,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,870,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $53.95.

