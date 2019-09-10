iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194,520 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $78.53. 1,773,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $77.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $89.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

