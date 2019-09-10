iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. 123,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,993. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

