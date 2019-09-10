iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $28,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.54. The stock had a trading volume of 90,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,237. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.07 and a 1 year high of $130.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average is $125.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

