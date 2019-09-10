iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Holdings Lessened by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP cut its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,188 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of TCG Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,602 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.