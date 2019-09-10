Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) versus Black Knight (OTCMKTS:BKI) Head to Head Review

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and Isign Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 13.71% 13.51% 6.35% Isign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Knight and Isign Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.11 billion 8.31 $168.50 million $1.63 37.97 Isign Solutions $1.01 million 2.42 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Isign Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Black Knight and Isign Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 1 10 0 2.91 Isign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Knight presently has a consensus price target of $63.09, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Black Knight’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Black Knight is more favorable than Isign Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Black Knight has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Black Knight shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Isign Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Knight beats Isign Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segments also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; Servicing Digital solution that delivers information about the value of consumer's home and wealth that can be built from the underlying real estate asset; AIVA, an artificial intelligence virtual assistant; and Rapid Analytics platform, a cloud-based virtual analytics lab. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Isign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, including iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; and iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes. It serves financial service industry end-users, resellers, and channel partners serving the financial service industry primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

