IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. IsoRay shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 697 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dawson James began coverage on IsoRay in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of IsoRay in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IsoRay stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 169,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of IsoRay worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

