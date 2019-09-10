Jiayin Group (JFIN) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Jiayin Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $419.16 million $88.98 million 31.95 Jiayin Group Competitors $5.02 billion $817.71 million 11.19

Jiayin Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group. Jiayin Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group Competitors 11.24% 31.77% 3.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jiayin Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jiayin Group Competitors 278 999 1185 63 2.41

Jiayin Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.91%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 35.00%. Given Jiayin Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jiayin Group rivals beat Jiayin Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

