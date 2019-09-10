John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (PDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PDT opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

