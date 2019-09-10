JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 511.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 32,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 284,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,776,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 43,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,475,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306,704. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $360.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

