JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of TCG Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $116.67. 10,782,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,306,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $360.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.