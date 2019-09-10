JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cybg (LON:CYBG) Target Price to GBX 150

Cybg (LON:CYBG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CYBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 341 ($4.46) price target on shares of Cybg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target (down from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of Cybg in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Cybg from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cybg from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cybg presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 223.54 ($2.92).

Shares of CYBG opened at GBX 116.30 ($1.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.53. Cybg has a 52-week low of GBX 131.45 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.44).

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 184,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £273,327.88 ($357,151.29). In the last quarter, insiders bought 271 shares of company stock valued at $45,017.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

